Bronwen Sciortino Wins 'Author Of The Year' At Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bronwen Sciortino, internationally recognised author, speaker and thought leader on health, wellbeing and sustainable success, has been awarded Author of the Year at the Influencer Magazine Awards (E3) on October 25, 2026, honouring her writing and thought leadership that challenges the belief that success must come at the expense of our health, happiness and relationships.Based in Melville, Western Australia, Bronwen has spent more than twenty five years helping individuals, leaders and organisations rethink what it means to thrive. Through bestselling books, keynote presentations, consulting and global thought leadership, she translates complex research into practical, everyday strategies that help people create healthier, happier and more sustainable lives. Her work has been featured by Forbes, Brainz Magazine, Authority Magazine, The Industry Leaders, HuffPost, Thrive Global and other international publications and podcasts, reaching audiences of millions around the world.Reflecting on the recognition, Bronwen shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because it recognises something I believe passionately: we shouldn't have to sacrifice ourselves or the things that matter most to us to achieve success. To see this message recognised globally is incredibly special, and I hope it inspires more people to discover that they can create a life that's not only successful, but one they genuinely love living."After experiencing firsthand the personal cost of living life at full speed, Bronwen made it her life's work to answer a simple but powerful question: there has to be an easier way. That question has shaped every book she has written, every stage she has stood on and every organisation she has worked with. At the heart of her work is a belief that life does not have to feel so hard. Rather than encouraging people to do more, she helps them strip away the unnecessary, reconnect with what truly matters and build lives they do not need to escape from.Her writing stands apart because it is grounded equally in evidence and lived experience. She has an exceptional ability to translate complex research from health, wellbeing, neuroscience, psychology and human behaviour into language that is warm, relatable and immediately applicable. Rather than telling people to do more, she gives them permission to do less, but to do it with greater intention. Her work consistently challenges conventional thinking while leaving readers feeling empowered rather than overwhelmed.Her contribution has also been recognised through multiple international awards celebrating excellence in leadership, influence, health and wellbeing. While these accolades are deeply appreciated, Bronwen considers them a reflection of something far more important, the growing global appetite for a different conversation about success, one that values wellbeing as the foundation of achievement rather than the price we pay for it.Perhaps Bronwen's greatest contribution as an author is that she does not simply inspire readers, she changes the way they think. Her books have helped thousands of people replace overwhelm with clarity, perfection with progress and self sacrifice with self leadership. She has built a body of work that does not rely on trends or quick fixes, instead offering timeless principles that continue to resonate long after the final page has been turned.Whether she is writing a book, speaking to thousands or sitting across the table from one person, Bronwen's mission remains the same, to help people discover that success is at its best when it supports wellbeing rather than sacrifices it.

Paul Hebert

Influencer Magazine UK

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Bronwen Sciortino Wins 'Author of the Year' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 News Provided By Influencer Magazine UK October 25, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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