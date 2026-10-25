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When Ajay Devgn Talked About His Equation With His Late Father: You Think They Are Stupid

When Ajay Devgn Talked About His Equation With His Late Father: You Think They Are Stupid


Date: 2026-10-25 04:00:33

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn appeared on the adventure reality show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' back in 2021. During the episode, Ajay shared that children see their parents in a different light once they grow up. He added that their perspective especially changes once they have their own children.

Ajay also opened up about his relationship with his late father, Veeru Devgan.

Bear Grylls commenced the conversation by asking Ajay,“You have lost your dad recently."

"Yes, two years ago," said Ajay.

"So the last two years must have been very difficult," Bear Grylls added.

Ajay explained how a person's understanding of their parents can change as they grow up.

“It's tough to lose parents, because you don't care about them till the age of 20 in your life. You think they are stupid. They don't know anything. You know everything," he shared.

Ajay added,“Then when you have your own children, then you understand what parents are. They want the best for you. By then, it takes a lot of time to understand this.”

When Bear Grylls asked Ajay what had happened to his father, the 'Golmaal' actor said that his father suffered from Alzheimer's disease. He added that his father also suffered many physical injuries while working on stunts in his films.

“Yes, he had Alzheimer's,” Devgn said.“He had a lot of injuries due to stunts,” Ajay told Bear Grylls.

Recalling one particular incident, he added,“Once during the shooting, he had to go across a car, and he had an injury on his head.

Ajay explained that real cars were used for stunt sequences at the time, causing some serious injuries.“Because at that time, they used real glass. Now we use toughened glass. It also hurts. But the real glass hurts a lot.”

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IANS

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