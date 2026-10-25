Meeting Adani Vidya Mandir Alumni Shows What Talent And Opportunity Can Achieve, Says Gautam Adani

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday said meeting 14 former students of Adani Vidya Mandir was a powerful reminder of how education can transform lives when talented children are given the right opportunities and support.

Sharing his thoughts on the social media platform X on the occasion of Sharad Purnima, Gautam Adani said he met 14 young alumni, each with a unique journey and inspiring story that began at Adani Vidya Mandir.

"On this auspicious Sharad Purnima, it was heartwarming to meet fourteen remarkable young people. Fourteen different journeys. Fourteen moving stories that all started at Adani Vidya Mandir," the Indian billionaire stated.

According to Adani Group Chairman, the alumni have gone on to build successful careers across diverse fields, including medicine, law, engineering, accountancy, science, policing and the merchant navy.

He said the achievements of these former students demonstrate what can be accomplished when talent is nurtured and opportunities are made accessible.

"From doctors and lawyers to IIT engineers, CAs, scientists, police and merchant navy officers, they show what talent and opportunity can achieve," Gautam Adani noted.

The billionaire industrialist noted that the interaction reinforced his belief in the transformative power of education and the role teachers play in shaping the future of young minds.

Gautam Adani also praised the accomplishments of the alumni, saying their journeys reflect the impact of educational institutions that encourage students to pursue their aspirations.

Expressing pride in their achievements, he wished them continued success and encouraged them to keep aiming higher in their professional and personal lives.

"Meeting these inspiring alumni was a powerful reminder of what education can make possible when talent meets opportunity and when teachers believe in the dreams of every child. Proud of each one of you. Keep soaring!" the Adani Group Chairman mentioned.