Chouhan Announces Rehabilitation Package For Nilgarh Tribal Families

Rehabilitation Package for Nilgarh Tribal Families

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced a rehabilitation package of Rs 15 lakh per family, including Rs 5 lakh for house construction and five acres of agricultural land for tribal families being relocated from Nilgarh to facilitate the protection of forests and wildlife. Speaking about the rehabilitation arrangements at Naya Nilgarh, Chouhan said, "The families had been living in Nilgarh for years and were leaving their homes, villages and land for the sake of forests and wildlife."“I first pay my respects to their sacrifice. It is a sacrifice to leave one's home and village for the sake of forests and wildlife,” he added.

Chouhan said the decision to provide a better rehabilitation package was taken when he was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He added that each family relocating to Naya Nilgarh would receive Rs 15 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh to build a house, along with five acres of land for farming along the highway. He said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring better rehabilitation for the displaced families. Chouhan added that the families had invited him and the local MLA to their final programme in Nilgarh-Dhanwani, which they had been organising for several years before moving to Naya Nilgarh. He said he would attend the emotional gathering and honour the families for leaving their village for the protection of forests and wildlife.

Khet Bachao Abhiyan Launch

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (22 October) formally launched the nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' from the historic town of Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district. According to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, he engaged directly with farmers and stressed that serving the farming community was his highest duty. During an interactive Kisan Chaupal organised as part of the campaign. Chouhan reiterated that, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, protecting the dignity, honour and self-respect of farmers and farming remained a top priority for the Central Government. Opening the interaction, Chouhan said he regarded himself not as a leader holding a high office but as a servant of farmers and a committed farmer himself.

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