S Jaishankar Calls For Stronger Global Resolve To Counter Terrorism

Jaishankar Condemns Terrorism as a Deadly Global Threat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said terrorism was a "deadly threat to peace" and called for stronger global resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, asserting that its use as an instrument of statecraft was unacceptable. Speaking at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on 'Non-Dualism for World Understanding' at Bharat Mandapam on the occasion of UN Day, Jaishankar said terrorism continued because some states did not demonstrate zero tolerance towards the threat. "Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance," he said.

"Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence. The world must therefore develop sharper awareness about this common threat, and it must come together with stronger resolve and counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added. Jaishankar also highlighted the link between peace, economic progress and shared prosperity, warning that unequal development in an interconnected world could lead to continued instability. "Progress and prosperity are the flip side of conflict and violence, and they too are equally indivisible. The world cannot advance half prosperous and half denied in an era of intricate supply chains, of globalised markets, and of common resources. This is simply a prescription for continuous instability," he said.

India's Solidarity Following Jordan Church Attack

Jaishankar's remarks come as earlier on Saturday, India condemned the deadly attack on a church in Karak, Jordan, on Friday, which claimed seven lives and left 34 others injured. In an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi termed the strike a "heinous" and "cowardly" act. The ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. Expressing solidarity with the Middle Eastern nation, the statement emphasised that India stands firmly alongside the government and the people of Jordan.

Furthermore, New Delhi reiterated its unwavering commitment to combating terrorism globally. "India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan, on October 23, 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack," the statement read. "India stands firmly with the government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.

Voicing similar sentiments, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also penned his heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident, while wishing for speedy recovery of those injured. "Deeply shocked at the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan yesterday, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured. India stands firmly with the Government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said in a post on X.

Call for Multilateral Reform and UN Leadership

During his address, on the need for reforms in the United Nations, Jaishankar said the shortcomings and limitations of the global body must be recognised and addressed, adding that the case for reformed multilateralism was becoming stronger by the day. "Large parts of the world cannot be left out from decision-making. The UN must show leadership, not be a spectator to global crises," he said.

Calling for a renewed commitment to collective action, Jaishankar said the international community must continue to work towards long-awaited changes in the global multilateral system. "On this occasion, even as we recognise the need for such long-awaited changes, let us renew our commitment to work together. We are common, we are shared, we are united," he said. Celebrated on October 24, United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. The United Nations officially came into being with the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council. (ANI)

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