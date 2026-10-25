Protesters Defy Demonstration Ban in Lyon as Police Deploy Tear Gas
(MENAFN) Around 2,000 people took to the streets of Lyon in southeastern France on Saturday despite a ban on demonstrations, prompting police to fire tear gas after fireworks were launched toward security personnel.
Most protesters assembled in the city's 7th arrondissement, local authorities said.
The prefecture described the demonstrators as "very dispersed" throughout the area.
Police deployed tear gas after fireworks mortars were reportedly directed at security forces.
Authorities had prohibited rallies in several parts of Lyon amid nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living and concerns about conditions in the education sector.
Security arrangements had also been tightened following violent incidents during protests the previous weekend.
In Marseille, the Bouches-du-Rhone prefecture estimated that 17,000 people participated in a demonstration, while the CGT trade union put the figure at 40,000.
Meanwhile, around 1,000 people attended a separate rally in Aix-en-Provence, where demonstrations had also been banned.
Most protesters assembled in the city's 7th arrondissement, local authorities said.
The prefecture described the demonstrators as "very dispersed" throughout the area.
Police deployed tear gas after fireworks mortars were reportedly directed at security forces.
Authorities had prohibited rallies in several parts of Lyon amid nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living and concerns about conditions in the education sector.
Security arrangements had also been tightened following violent incidents during protests the previous weekend.
In Marseille, the Bouches-du-Rhone prefecture estimated that 17,000 people participated in a demonstration, while the CGT trade union put the figure at 40,000.
Meanwhile, around 1,000 people attended a separate rally in Aix-en-Provence, where demonstrations had also been banned.
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