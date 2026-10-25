Police Clash with Demonstrators During Rome Protests
(MENAFN) Clashes erupted between police and demonstrators in Rome on Saturday as protesters attempted to reach the Italian prime minister's office, amid tighter security measures following unrest during protests the previous weekend.
Authorities reinforced security arrangements across several cities ahead of the planned demonstrations. However, confrontations still broke out between law enforcement officers and protesters in parts of the Italian capital.
Several groups organized rallies throughout the day. Far-right activists gathered in the morning to protest demonstrations held in Milan the previous weekend, which were accompanied by disturbances. Later, left-wing organizations and students marched under the slogan "war and imperialism."
The afternoon march initially concluded without incident, but some young participants later confronted police near the Colosseum after leaving the procession. Tensions subsequently eased when the students altered their route.
An unauthorized demonstration continued at several locations around the historic landmark, with some participants entering the ancient amphitheater and chanting slogans.
After spending hours demonstrating in central Rome, protesters attempted to advance toward the prime minister's office in the evening. Their progress was blocked by a police barricade near Santa Susanna Square.
As officers negotiated with demonstrators seeking permission to continue, some protesters hurled bottles, explosive devices, and fireworks at security personnel. Police responded by deploying water cannons and using batons in certain areas.
The confrontation briefly subsided before renewed throwing of explosive devices prompted officers to use water cannons again. One demonstrator was seen with a bloodied head after apparently being struck by an object.
Protesters eventually abandoned their attempt to reach the government offices and took an alternative route after police refused to let them proceed.
Authorities had detained 28 people early Saturday as a preventive security measure ahead of the demonstrations in Rome, according to reports.
Authorities reinforced security arrangements across several cities ahead of the planned demonstrations. However, confrontations still broke out between law enforcement officers and protesters in parts of the Italian capital.
Several groups organized rallies throughout the day. Far-right activists gathered in the morning to protest demonstrations held in Milan the previous weekend, which were accompanied by disturbances. Later, left-wing organizations and students marched under the slogan "war and imperialism."
The afternoon march initially concluded without incident, but some young participants later confronted police near the Colosseum after leaving the procession. Tensions subsequently eased when the students altered their route.
An unauthorized demonstration continued at several locations around the historic landmark, with some participants entering the ancient amphitheater and chanting slogans.
After spending hours demonstrating in central Rome, protesters attempted to advance toward the prime minister's office in the evening. Their progress was blocked by a police barricade near Santa Susanna Square.
As officers negotiated with demonstrators seeking permission to continue, some protesters hurled bottles, explosive devices, and fireworks at security personnel. Police responded by deploying water cannons and using batons in certain areas.
The confrontation briefly subsided before renewed throwing of explosive devices prompted officers to use water cannons again. One demonstrator was seen with a bloodied head after apparently being struck by an object.
Protesters eventually abandoned their attempt to reach the government offices and took an alternative route after police refused to let them proceed.
Authorities had detained 28 people early Saturday as a preventive security measure ahead of the demonstrations in Rome, according to reports.
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