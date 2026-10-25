Thousands Protest in Paris Over Living Costs, Education Conditions
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Porte d'Italie in Paris on Saturday to voice concerns over rising living expenses and deteriorating conditions in education, as authorities increased security following violence at protests the previous weekend.
The demonstration set off from Porte d'Italie after officials altered the planned route at short notice. Participants were expected to continue toward Porte de Vincennes via the city's outer boulevards.
Student and high school unions called for the creation of more permanent teaching jobs, expanded university capacity, stronger assistance for students with disabilities and a nationwide program to renovate school buildings.
Union representatives also demanded the scrapping of Parcoursup, France's university admissions platform, while urging the government to introduce practical measures to tackle longstanding problems in the education system.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 35,000 people had joined demonstrations across France by 1 pm Saturday (1100 GMT), down from 60,000 recorded by the same time the previous week.
He reported that police had made 135 arrests nationwide and said no major incidents had occurred by that point.
Nunez added that security arrangements had been substantially strengthened, with extensive inspections conducted in major urban centers and along roadways.
More than 1,000 checks were carried out in the Paris region, where authorities confiscated items including fireworks, lead pellets and airsoft weapons, he said.
The demonstration set off from Porte d'Italie after officials altered the planned route at short notice. Participants were expected to continue toward Porte de Vincennes via the city's outer boulevards.
Student and high school unions called for the creation of more permanent teaching jobs, expanded university capacity, stronger assistance for students with disabilities and a nationwide program to renovate school buildings.
Union representatives also demanded the scrapping of Parcoursup, France's university admissions platform, while urging the government to introduce practical measures to tackle longstanding problems in the education system.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 35,000 people had joined demonstrations across France by 1 pm Saturday (1100 GMT), down from 60,000 recorded by the same time the previous week.
He reported that police had made 135 arrests nationwide and said no major incidents had occurred by that point.
Nunez added that security arrangements had been substantially strengthened, with extensive inspections conducted in major urban centers and along roadways.
More than 1,000 checks were carried out in the Paris region, where authorities confiscated items including fireworks, lead pellets and airsoft weapons, he said.
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