Russia Vows Firm Response After Moldova Expels Embassy Staff Member
(MENAFN) Russia has threatened to respond firmly to Moldova's decision to expel a member of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, condemning the move as a hostile act.
“These hostile actions by the Moldovan leadership will not go unanswered, and Russia will deliver an adequate and firm response,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced the expulsion after alleging that a Russian-made Geran attack drone had entered the country's airspace and crashed near residential homes and an energy facility.
Moscow disputed the allegation, saying no evidence had been provided to establish that the drone originated from Russia.
“The decision by the Moldovan authorities is part of Chisinau’s destructive anti-Russian policy, aimed at completely dismantling centuries-old Russian-Moldovan relations and severing ties between the peoples of the two countries,” the ministry said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also accused Moldova of expelling multiple Russian diplomats in recent years based on what it described as fabricated grounds or without offering explanations.
“The real aim of these actions is to severely hamper the work of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau,” the ministry said, adding that Moldovan citizens were among those who “suffer most” because of restricted access to consular services and other assistance provided by Russian diplomatic missions.
“These hostile actions by the Moldovan leadership will not go unanswered, and Russia will deliver an adequate and firm response,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced the expulsion after alleging that a Russian-made Geran attack drone had entered the country's airspace and crashed near residential homes and an energy facility.
Moscow disputed the allegation, saying no evidence had been provided to establish that the drone originated from Russia.
“The decision by the Moldovan authorities is part of Chisinau’s destructive anti-Russian policy, aimed at completely dismantling centuries-old Russian-Moldovan relations and severing ties between the peoples of the two countries,” the ministry said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also accused Moldova of expelling multiple Russian diplomats in recent years based on what it described as fabricated grounds or without offering explanations.
“The real aim of these actions is to severely hamper the work of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau,” the ministry said, adding that Moldovan citizens were among those who “suffer most” because of restricted access to consular services and other assistance provided by Russian diplomatic missions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment