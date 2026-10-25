Yemen Accuses Houthis of Missile Attacks on Aden Airport, Security Sites
(MENAFN) Yemeni authorities said Saturday that the Houthi group launched ballistic missile attacks against Aden International Airport, the port in the city's al-Tawahi district and two coast guard facilities.
The Information Ministry announced renewed missile attacks on the airport and port in a statement posted on X, but provided no information about potential casualties or material damage.
In a separate statement, the Interior Ministry said two ballistic missiles targeted the coast guard headquarters inside its compound, while a third struck a coast guard facility in al-Tawahi district. No casualties were reported.
Earlier on Saturday, three powerful explosions were heard in Aden, Yemen's interim capital, according to reports from the city.
Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the group had attacked a gathering of military personnel at al-Nasr camp and a naval military base in Aden.
Saree alleged that Saudi officers, led by Brig. Gen. Badr Salah al-Harbi, “were overseeing the assembly and equipping of those forces” in preparation for operations against the Houthis.
He also cautioned Yemenis against joining forces being mobilized by Saudi Arabia.
Saree's statement made no reference to Aden International Airport and did not identify the weapons allegedly used in the attacks.
The Information Ministry announced renewed missile attacks on the airport and port in a statement posted on X, but provided no information about potential casualties or material damage.
In a separate statement, the Interior Ministry said two ballistic missiles targeted the coast guard headquarters inside its compound, while a third struck a coast guard facility in al-Tawahi district. No casualties were reported.
Earlier on Saturday, three powerful explosions were heard in Aden, Yemen's interim capital, according to reports from the city.
Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the group had attacked a gathering of military personnel at al-Nasr camp and a naval military base in Aden.
Saree alleged that Saudi officers, led by Brig. Gen. Badr Salah al-Harbi, “were overseeing the assembly and equipping of those forces” in preparation for operations against the Houthis.
He also cautioned Yemenis against joining forces being mobilized by Saudi Arabia.
Saree's statement made no reference to Aden International Airport and did not identify the weapons allegedly used in the attacks.
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