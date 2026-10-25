Houthis Report Saudi Airstrikes on Sanaa, Mokha
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group said Saturday that Saudi aircraft carried out multiple airstrikes targeting the capital, Sanaa, and Mokha in Taiz governorate.
A local source cited in reports linked to the Houthi-run Yemen News Agency said that “Saudi aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on various areas of Mokha, west of Taiz governorate.”
The source added that aircraft continued flying over the area but offered no further information about the impact of the reported strikes.
The agency separately reported that Saudi aircraft launched several airstrikes on Sanaa, hitting the Asr and Hamdan areas. It claimed that civilians were killed and injured, without providing specific casualty figures.
Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the allegations.
Earlier Saturday, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.
The Houthis have maintained control over Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
A local source cited in reports linked to the Houthi-run Yemen News Agency said that “Saudi aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on various areas of Mokha, west of Taiz governorate.”
The source added that aircraft continued flying over the area but offered no further information about the impact of the reported strikes.
The agency separately reported that Saudi aircraft launched several airstrikes on Sanaa, hitting the Asr and Hamdan areas. It claimed that civilians were killed and injured, without providing specific casualty figures.
Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the allegations.
Earlier Saturday, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.
The Houthis have maintained control over Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment