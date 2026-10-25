Restore Britain Leader Challenges Unconditional UK Support for Israel
(MENAFN) Rupert Lowe, leader of Britain's far-right Restore Britain party, said Saturday that the UK should not be expected to support Israel without conditions, following reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had directed his government to back Argentina in its sovereignty dispute with Britain over the Falkland Islands.
"Why should Britain be expected to defend Israel's national interests if Israel's leadership refuses to respect ours?" Lowe wrote on the social media platform X.
His comments followed reports that Netanyahu had instructed Israeli officials to support Argentina's claim to the islands, which Buenos Aires calls the Islas Malvinas.
"Britain is not obliged to give any foreign government unconditional political or military support," the Restore Britain leader said.
Lowe maintained that the country's international policies should prioritize Britain's own national interests rather than commitments to foreign governments.
"British interests, and British interests only," he said, outlining his party's position.
"The Falkland Islands are British, and will remain British," he added.
The sovereignty dispute has returned to the spotlight after Argentina appealed to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) last week, seeking to halt British offshore oil development in waters surrounding the islands.
"Why should Britain be expected to defend Israel's national interests if Israel's leadership refuses to respect ours?" Lowe wrote on the social media platform X.
His comments followed reports that Netanyahu had instructed Israeli officials to support Argentina's claim to the islands, which Buenos Aires calls the Islas Malvinas.
"Britain is not obliged to give any foreign government unconditional political or military support," the Restore Britain leader said.
Lowe maintained that the country's international policies should prioritize Britain's own national interests rather than commitments to foreign governments.
"British interests, and British interests only," he said, outlining his party's position.
"The Falkland Islands are British, and will remain British," he added.
The sovereignty dispute has returned to the spotlight after Argentina appealed to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) last week, seeking to halt British offshore oil development in waters surrounding the islands.
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