London Police Review Handling of Allegations Against Meghan Markle’s Father
(MENAFN) London’s Metropolitan Police acknowledged receiving a letter in 2019 containing allegations of criminal activity involving Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but confirmed that the claims were not shared with other law enforcement agencies, according to reports.
The force said it was considering referring its handling of the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police oversight body.
Thomas Markle is reportedly being investigated by authorities in the Philippines over claims that images depicting child sexual abuse were found at his residence. He has firmly denied the allegations.
"Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.
The police force explained that the letter was forwarded to its Protection Command because it raised concerns about the safety of the Duchess of Sussex.
"The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies," the spokesperson added.
The force said it was considering referring its handling of the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police oversight body.
Thomas Markle is reportedly being investigated by authorities in the Philippines over claims that images depicting child sexual abuse were found at his residence. He has firmly denied the allegations.
"Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.
The police force explained that the letter was forwarded to its Protection Command because it raised concerns about the safety of the Duchess of Sussex.
"The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies," the spokesperson added.
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