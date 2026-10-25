France Records Mass Arrests as Curfews Expand, Lyon Police Fire Tear Gas
(MENAFN) French authorities reported 135 arrests across the country by Saturday afternoon as police used tear gas to disperse a gathering in Lyon and extended nighttime restrictions on unaccompanied minors in several northern cities, according to reports.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the nationwide arrest total had reached 135 by 1 pm local time (1100 GMT).
Curfews first imposed in Lille, Denain, Douai and Wattignies were extended through Monday morning and broadened to include Marly and Valenciennes under a prefectural decree.
The measures cover designated zones, including extensive areas of central Lille, and prevent unaccompanied minors from being outside between 8 pm local time (1800 GMT) and 6 am.
In Lyon, police deployed tear gas to break up a gathering of approximately 150 people near Lyon 3 University, according to reports.
The group, made up largely of young people, remained gathered for around 20 minutes before officers dispersed those present. Authorities described the event as an unauthorized march.
Officials also prohibited demonstrations in several areas of Lyon, citing fears of further disorder.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the nationwide arrest total had reached 135 by 1 pm local time (1100 GMT).
Curfews first imposed in Lille, Denain, Douai and Wattignies were extended through Monday morning and broadened to include Marly and Valenciennes under a prefectural decree.
The measures cover designated zones, including extensive areas of central Lille, and prevent unaccompanied minors from being outside between 8 pm local time (1800 GMT) and 6 am.
In Lyon, police deployed tear gas to break up a gathering of approximately 150 people near Lyon 3 University, according to reports.
The group, made up largely of young people, remained gathered for around 20 minutes before officers dispersed those present. Authorities described the event as an unauthorized march.
Officials also prohibited demonstrations in several areas of Lyon, citing fears of further disorder.
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