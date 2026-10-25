Israeli Troops Seize Hebron Homes as Army Op Hits Day 2
(MENAFN) Israeli forces expelled Palestinian residents from their homes in Hebron on Saturday and converted the properties into barracks and observation posts, the second day of a military operation in the southern occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported.
Citing local sources, the agency said troops took over houses in the Khallat Manna and Dahiyat al-Zaytoun areas of southern Hebron for use as barracks. Residents of other neighborhoods were also forced out, with their homes turned into observation posts, the sources said.
The evictions add to the forced displacement of hundreds of families since Friday, amid widespread raids, road closures and severe limits on movement.
Near Bethlehem, Israeli forces blocked dirt roads leading to the town of Tuqu, the agency reported, citing Palestinian security sources. Troops fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinian vehicles using rough alternative routes. Continuing closures across Bethlehem and surrounding towns and villages have left Palestinians reliant on unpaved roads to travel between communities, the agency said.
Israeli forces sealed off Hebron and neighboring Halhul on Friday after two Palestinians attacked an Israeli checkpoint. According to Israeli figures, two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded, while Israeli forces killed both attackers.
The army said Friday the operation could last several days and would include house searches, interrogations and efforts to locate weapons and “terrorist infrastructure.”
Israeli military action and settler violence have escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Palestinians have been killed and detained, homes and other structures demolished, mosques and vehicles burned, and farmland bulldozed. Farmers have been blocked from reaching their fields, and Palestinian communities have been displaced, alongside continued illegal settlement expansion.
Citing local sources, the agency said troops took over houses in the Khallat Manna and Dahiyat al-Zaytoun areas of southern Hebron for use as barracks. Residents of other neighborhoods were also forced out, with their homes turned into observation posts, the sources said.
The evictions add to the forced displacement of hundreds of families since Friday, amid widespread raids, road closures and severe limits on movement.
Near Bethlehem, Israeli forces blocked dirt roads leading to the town of Tuqu, the agency reported, citing Palestinian security sources. Troops fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinian vehicles using rough alternative routes. Continuing closures across Bethlehem and surrounding towns and villages have left Palestinians reliant on unpaved roads to travel between communities, the agency said.
Israeli forces sealed off Hebron and neighboring Halhul on Friday after two Palestinians attacked an Israeli checkpoint. According to Israeli figures, two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded, while Israeli forces killed both attackers.
The army said Friday the operation could last several days and would include house searches, interrogations and efforts to locate weapons and “terrorist infrastructure.”
Israeli military action and settler violence have escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Palestinians have been killed and detained, homes and other structures demolished, mosques and vehicles burned, and farmland bulldozed. Farmers have been blocked from reaching their fields, and Palestinian communities have been displaced, alongside continued illegal settlement expansion.
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