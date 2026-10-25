Israel Admits Displacing 2,000 Palestinians in Hebron Raid
(MENAFN) Israeli forces have displaced about 2,000 Palestinians from their homes in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged Saturday.
Speaking to Israel’s public broadcaster, Katz said the displaced residents would be barred from returning until what he called “Hamas infrastructure” in the city had been dismantled.
His comments came as the Israeli military operation in Hebron entered its second day, disrupting schooling and municipal services. The city’s education directorate suspended classes for Sunday and Monday, while Hebron University and Al-Quds Open University shifted Sunday’s lessons online. The municipality reported that garbage was piling up because the closure of the city’s entrances blocked access to disposal sites outside it.
Israeli troops sealed off Hebron and neighboring Halhul on Friday after two Palestinians attacked an Israeli checkpoint. According to Israeli figures, two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded, and Israeli forces killed both attackers.
Late Friday, the army announced an operation expected to last several days, involving Shin Bet and Border Police units.
Israeli military action and settler violence have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Palestinians there have been killed and detained, homes and other structures demolished, mosques and vehicles set on fire, farmland bulldozed, and farmers blocked from reaching their fields. Palestinian communities have also been displaced, alongside continued illegal settlement expansion.
Speaking to Israel’s public broadcaster, Katz said the displaced residents would be barred from returning until what he called “Hamas infrastructure” in the city had been dismantled.
His comments came as the Israeli military operation in Hebron entered its second day, disrupting schooling and municipal services. The city’s education directorate suspended classes for Sunday and Monday, while Hebron University and Al-Quds Open University shifted Sunday’s lessons online. The municipality reported that garbage was piling up because the closure of the city’s entrances blocked access to disposal sites outside it.
Israeli troops sealed off Hebron and neighboring Halhul on Friday after two Palestinians attacked an Israeli checkpoint. According to Israeli figures, two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded, and Israeli forces killed both attackers.
Late Friday, the army announced an operation expected to last several days, involving Shin Bet and Border Police units.
Israeli military action and settler violence have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Palestinians there have been killed and detained, homes and other structures demolished, mosques and vehicles set on fire, farmland bulldozed, and farmers blocked from reaching their fields. Palestinian communities have also been displaced, alongside continued illegal settlement expansion.
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