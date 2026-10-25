J&K Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against Dental Assistant In Certificate Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 25 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Jammu of J&K Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against a dental assistant in the alleged certificate fraud case.

A statement said that the EOW filed a chargesheet on Saturday against a state Health Department employee for securing a government job as a dental assistant using a forged Class 10 certificate nearly two decades ago.

“The chargesheet was filed against the employee, Sohan Lal Singh, and his deceased father, Veer Singh, before the court of the fourth Additional Munsiff, Jammu, in a case registered last year,” the statement mentioned.

The case originated from a communication received from the CID Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that Singh had been working as a dental assistant at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Arnia, Jammu, for nearly two decades on the basis of a fraudulent matriculation certificate purportedly issued in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation revealed that Singh had passed Class 8 but had never cleared the Class 10 examination through his school.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Jammu, confirmed erasures and chemical alterations in the mark sheet, while school records revealed discrepancies in his date of birth.

Statements and other evidence corroborated that Singh's father, who has since died and worked as a driver in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly procured forged documents for his minor son. The falsified records were subsequently used to establish his eligibility for dental assistant training and secure an appointment through the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.

The statement added that offences under various sections of law had been established against the accused based on the evidence collected during the investigation. The chargesheet has been filed for judicial determination.

Recently, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu, filed a chargesheet against three accused persons in a financial fraud case. The accused allegedly induced residents of Samba to invest their hard-earned money in schemes promising lucrative returns, including Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) and fixed deposits.