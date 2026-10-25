PM Modi Inaugurates New Arvind Limited Garment Facility In Varanasi

PM Modi Inaugurates New Garment Facility in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive roadshow in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, where he was greeted with overwhelming enthusiasm by thousands of residents and party workers who lined the streets to welcome him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, highlighting the region's potential for industrial investment, manufacturing-led growth and women-led development.

Impact on Industrial and Social Growth

The inauguration marks a step towards strengthening Uttar Pradesh's position as a destination for industrial investment and expanding its textile and apparel manufacturing sector. The predominantly women-led initiative also reflects a focus on women's participation in the workforce and the promotion of women-led development.

The facility is expected to contribute to industrial growth in the region while creating opportunities in garment manufacturing. With Arvind Limited serving a global customer base, the new facility will enable garments manufactured in Varanasi to reach international markets. The development is expected to strengthen India's textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem and promote the region's integration into global supply chains.

IAF Wings Over Ganges Aerial Display

The inauguration comes as Varanasi prepares to welcome the Prime Minister during his visit to his parliamentary constituency, where he is also scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force's (IAF) aerial display, 'Wings Over Ganges', marking 94 years of the force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Varanasi ahead of his scheduled participation in the aerial display. Highlighting the significance of the event, Rajnath Singh said the aerial display would showcase the valour and might of the Indian Air Force. He also described Varanasi as a symbol of a strong, self-reliant and resurgent India.

Celebration of IAF's 94th Anniversary

In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote,“Kashi is set to witness the valour and might of the Indian Air Force at 'Wings Over Ganges', celebrating 94 glorious years of the IAF. A warm welcome to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to Varanasi, who will grace the occasion with his presence. Varanasi showcases the spirit of a strong, self-reliant and resurgent New India.”

Meanwhile, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took to the skies over Varanasi ahead of the IAF Day Aerial Display-2026, scheduled to be held at Namo Ghat as part of the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event as the Chief Guest.

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, are scheduled to participate in the event. The aerial display is set to feature a range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also expected to participate, showcasing jointness in operations.

During his visit to his parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility. He is expected to travel to Arvind Mills by Army helicopter following his arrival in Varanasi on October 25. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)