Saudi-Led Coalition Reports Downing Drone Over Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Riyadh region early Sunday, as hostilities around Saudi Arabia’s aviation and energy infrastructure continue to escalate.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki disclosed the interception in a post on the US social media platform X. He did not identify where the drone came from, and he gave no information on casualties or damage.
The incident follows a separate alert a day earlier. On Saturday, the coalition said it had shot down two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.
The Houthis, in their own statement, claimed missile and drone strikes on several Saudi targets: airports, oil facilities and an airbase. They said the targets included King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh’s main airport. The group described the attacks as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Yemen.
The exchanges come as strikes on Saudi aviation and energy sites are met with coalition attacks on Houthi positions inside Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition since 2015 backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki disclosed the interception in a post on the US social media platform X. He did not identify where the drone came from, and he gave no information on casualties or damage.
The incident follows a separate alert a day earlier. On Saturday, the coalition said it had shot down two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.
The Houthis, in their own statement, claimed missile and drone strikes on several Saudi targets: airports, oil facilities and an airbase. They said the targets included King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh’s main airport. The group described the attacks as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Yemen.
The exchanges come as strikes on Saudi aviation and energy sites are met with coalition attacks on Houthi positions inside Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition since 2015 backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.
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