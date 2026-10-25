Trump Says He Must Stop Killing Iran Leaders to Find Talks Partner
(MENAFN) Donald Trump declared Saturday that the United States must halt its killing of Iranian leaders so it can work out who is left to negotiate with, even as he renewed his demand that Tehran never be allowed to build nuclear weapons.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia, the US president said: “I gotta stop” killing Iranian leaders, “because I gotta figure out who the hell we’re negotiating with.”
He then painted a picture of a hollowed-out adversary, repeating his claim that American forces destroyed Iran’s military and leadership. “They don’t have any airplanes, no ships, no anything, no leaders. Level one leader is gone, level two leader is gone,” he said.
Trump also used the rally to defend his 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, which was struck under then-President Barack Obama. He argued the move came at a decisive moment and kept Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
“I terminated one of the worst deals ever made, Barack Hussein Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or as some people call it, the Iran nuclear deal, which was a road to a nuclear weapon for Iran. I terminated it, luckily, just in time,” he said.
The president then pointed to recent US military action. “We obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury,” he said, referring to operations carried out in 2025 and then from February to May of this year.
Trump closed on a hard line. “We defeated them militarily, financially, and otherwise. We have to make sure that they never, ever have a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia, the US president said: “I gotta stop” killing Iranian leaders, “because I gotta figure out who the hell we’re negotiating with.”
He then painted a picture of a hollowed-out adversary, repeating his claim that American forces destroyed Iran’s military and leadership. “They don’t have any airplanes, no ships, no anything, no leaders. Level one leader is gone, level two leader is gone,” he said.
Trump also used the rally to defend his 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, which was struck under then-President Barack Obama. He argued the move came at a decisive moment and kept Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
“I terminated one of the worst deals ever made, Barack Hussein Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or as some people call it, the Iran nuclear deal, which was a road to a nuclear weapon for Iran. I terminated it, luckily, just in time,” he said.
The president then pointed to recent US military action. “We obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury,” he said, referring to operations carried out in 2025 and then from February to May of this year.
Trump closed on a hard line. “We defeated them militarily, financially, and otherwise. We have to make sure that they never, ever have a nuclear weapon,” he added.
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