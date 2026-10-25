Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Targeting Southwestern Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition operating in Yemen announced Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile fired by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
"A cruise missile launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait was intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a post on X.
Earlier the same day, al-Maliki reported that coalition forces had also neutralized a ballistic missile and two drones launched toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The interceptions occurred as hostilities intensified, with attacks targeting Saudi aviation and energy facilities alongside coalition airstrikes against Houthi positions inside Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen in 2014 and have maintained control over substantial areas of the country.
"A cruise missile launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait was intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a post on X.
Earlier the same day, al-Maliki reported that coalition forces had also neutralized a ballistic missile and two drones launched toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The interceptions occurred as hostilities intensified, with attacks targeting Saudi aviation and energy facilities alongside coalition airstrikes against Houthi positions inside Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen in 2014 and have maintained control over substantial areas of the country.
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