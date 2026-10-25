Turkish Court Orders Probe into Alleged Abuse of Gaza Flotilla Activists
(MENAFN) An Istanbul court has directed prosecutors to investigate Turkish nationals suspected of participating in the mistreatment of activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla while they were detained in Israel. The order came during the opening hearing of a case involving 35 defendants, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court instructed authorities to identify individuals named by complainants as Turkish citizens allegedly involved in abuses during the activists' detention in Israeli custody and refer the matter to prosecutors for appropriate legal proceedings.
The court also ruled that existing arrest warrants and requests for Interpol Red Notices against all 35 defendants would remain in force.
The proceedings relate to Israel's armed interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was transporting humanitarian assistance intended for the Gaza Strip.
The Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court instructed authorities to identify individuals named by complainants as Turkish citizens allegedly involved in abuses during the activists' detention in Israeli custody and refer the matter to prosecutors for appropriate legal proceedings.
The court also ruled that existing arrest warrants and requests for Interpol Red Notices against all 35 defendants would remain in force.
The proceedings relate to Israel's armed interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was transporting humanitarian assistance intended for the Gaza Strip.
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