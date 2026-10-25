Shooting Erupts Near Florida A&M Stadium, Victims Confirmed
(MENAFN) A shooting near a university football stadium in the US state of Florida on Saturday night left an unknown number of people hurt and triggered shelter-in-place alerts, according to authorities and local media.
Police in the state capital said they were investigating gunfire near Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium. Officers had not determined how many people were wounded or how seriously.
Police spokesperson Alicia Hill confirmed there were victims. A local daily reported that authorities had secured the scene by late evening.
The shooting occurred shortly after the university’s homecoming football game ended.
At about 8:40 p.m. local time, Florida A&M issued a safety alert telling anyone near the stadium to shelter in place or stay away from the area.
Separately, Florida State University urged students, faculty and staff across Tallahassee to stay indoors as a precaution. It said there was no indication that anyone from its community was involved.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
Police in the state capital said they were investigating gunfire near Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium. Officers had not determined how many people were wounded or how seriously.
Police spokesperson Alicia Hill confirmed there were victims. A local daily reported that authorities had secured the scene by late evening.
The shooting occurred shortly after the university’s homecoming football game ended.
At about 8:40 p.m. local time, Florida A&M issued a safety alert telling anyone near the stadium to shelter in place or stay away from the area.
Separately, Florida State University urged students, faculty and staff across Tallahassee to stay indoors as a precaution. It said there was no indication that anyone from its community was involved.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
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