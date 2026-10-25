Paid Parking Introduced In Warsan Industrial, Dubai Islands Subscriptions Available

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Paid parking has been applied in two more Dubai areas, Parkin, the emirate's largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services, said in an advisory to motorists.

Among the two areas, there is Warsan Industrial, which is located in eastern Dubai, opposite International City and near Dragon Mart. It is close to Al Warqa, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City.

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The public parking tariffs in the area will be under Code 622T. They will be applied daily from 8am to 10 pm, except on Sundays. Residents and visitors can pay for parking on an hourly basis for Dh4.20 per hour.

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Subscriptions are offered to provide motorists with more convenient parking options.

Subscription bundles in Warsan Industrial

1 month : Dh580

3 months : Dh1,385

6 months : Dh2,080

1 year : Dh3,460

Dubai Islands

The other area where paid parking was recently introduced is Dubai Islands, which is located off the northern coast of the emirate, just off Deira.

Public parking tariffs in Dubai Islands are under Code 101G. Parkin notified motorists that paid parking in the area is now operational 24 hours a day at a Dh4.20 per hour rate. Drivers can subscribe for longer periods if they visit the area more frequently.

Subscription bundles in Dubai Islands:

3 months : Dh900

6 months : Dh1,800

1 year : Dh3,600

Earlier this month, Parkin said it has renewed its parking services agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre for another 10 years, to continue to deliver its services in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Under the agreement, Parkin will assume exclusive responsibility for the management and operation of approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT. This includes the 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces. Parkin will also install solar power infrastructure, it said.

Parkin manages around 268,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, including paid public parking, whether roadside or plots; public multistorey parking spaces; and some privately-owned parking spaces under long-term contracts with private owners.

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