Thai Airways Hires Overseas HR Firm To Assess CEO Candidates

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Thai Airways International has hired an overseas human resources consultancy to assess six candidates competing to become its next chief executive, as the national carrier looks for a broader evaluation beyond interviews and vision presentations, according to local media reports.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Chairman of the airline and Permanent Secretary at Thailand's Finance Ministry, said the process has moved on to individual competency tests after the six shortlisted candidates were interviewed on October 18.

He said the assessment will give the selection committee an additional set of information, as relying only on interviews or presentations could favor candidates who are good speakers.

Nine people initially applied for the post, including seven current or former Thai Airways executives and two outsiders. The two external applicants were rejected at the initial screening because their organizations did not meet the size requirements. One internal candidate later withdrew.

The six remaining candidates are:

- Chai Eamsiri, the suspended Chief Executive

- Chawan Rattanawaraha, Chief of Operations

- Cherdphan Chotikhun, Chief of Technical

- Varangkana Luerojvong, Chief of Aviation Business Unit

- Nond Kalinta, former Chief Commercial Officer

- Korakot Chatasingha, former Chief Commercial Officer

Chai applied before the board suspended him from CEO duties on October 2 following disruptions in baggage and ground services. He is also facing a separate internal investigation, which is being conducted within a 30-day timeframe. His contract is due to expire on January 31, 2027.

Lavaron said the investigation and the CEO selection will run in parallel but be treated separately.

A seven-member ad hoc committee will review the candidates. It includes representatives from various board committees and specialists with experience in the aviation and logistics industries. Its recommendation will go to the airline's board.

Lavron expects the recruitment to be completed and the preferred candidate submitted to the board by December. The airline aims to have the new CEO take office on January 1, 2027, allowing time for an orderly handover.

The appointment comes as the carrier seeks to sustain its business recovery while addressing operational performance, service standards, and management challenges after completing its business rehabilitation.