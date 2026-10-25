Biman To Double Dhaka-Narita Flights From October 29

The national flag carrier will operate the route every Monday and Thursday. The launch of the additional service coincides with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's official visit to Japan.

"We are increasing the frequency on the Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka route from one to two flights a week," Biman's Director (Marketing and Sales) Md Ashraful Alam said.

The prime minister will travel to Japan on Biman's regular commercial flight for his four-day visit beginning October 26. He will return home on October 29 aboard the newly introduced Thursday flight from Narita.

Biman resumed the direct service on July 27 with one weekly flight using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, restoring the only direct air link between Bangladesh and Japan following a suspension of more than a year.

The airline then said it would raise frequencies depending on passenger demand, commercial performance, and aircraft availability. Officials had reported an encouraging response, particularly from Bangladeshis living in Japan.

An estimated 40,000 Bangladeshi students and workers live in Japan, creating growing demand for direct flights. The route is also considered important for trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Biman is exploring codeshare arrangements with Japan Airlines and Air Canada to position Narita as a transit gateway for Bangladeshi passengers. The deals could allow connections to destinations such as Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Seoul under coordinated ticketing and baggage arrangements.

The route was originally relaunched in September 2023 after a 17-year suspension. Biman discontinued it on July 1, 2025, citing aircraft shortages, operational costs, and commercial considerations.

The current BNP government later moved to restore the service as part of efforts to strengthen Bangladesh-Japan economic and aviation cooperation.