Qatar Airways To Launch Western Sydney Flights From Late 2027

Services to Western Sydney (WSI) will begin on December 15, 2027, with tickets going on sale from December 19, 2026, according to a statement on October 20.

The Doha-based carrier currently serves six destinations in the South Pacific nation - Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Canberra.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al Khater said the Western Sydney launch marks the next chapter in the airline's long-standing partnership with Australia, which he described as one of its most important markets.

"The new route will link Western Sydney directly with Doha and, through Hamad International Airport, with more than 170 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and beyond," he added.

Western Sydney International Airport Chief Executive Officer Simon Hickey welcomed the announcement, noting the facility's round-the-clock operating capacity as a key advantage for the new service.

"With the addition of this premium carrier alongside WSI's existing airline partners, our customers will be able to enjoy access to more than 250 destinations around the globe within the first 14 months of the airport's launch," he said.

The route will initially operate three weekly flights with the Boeing 777-300ER, offering 42 Qsuite Business Class and 312 Economy Class seats. The airline said it is also weighing plans to eventually increase the service to daily frequency.

Passengers on the route will have access to complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi, as Qatar Airways operates what it describes as the world's first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet.

The outbound flight QR906 will depart from Doha at 1:40 am and arrive in Western Sydney at 11:45 pm, operating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

While the return leg QR907 will leave Western Sydney at 4:10 pm to reach Doha at 11:00 pm, operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The new route is also expected to support the existing Qatar Airways-Virgin Australia partnership, offering further network development opportunities and improved international access for Australian travelers.

Qatar Airways said the service would additionally provide exporters in New South Wales with a direct air cargo link to markets in the Gulf region and beyond, alongside the new passenger connectivity.