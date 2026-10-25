War Update: 193 Combat Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Russia Presses Hardest On Three Axes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook update on the battlefield situation as of 08:00 on Sunday, October 25.

The enemy carried out 83 airstrikes, dropping 281 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian invaders deployed 10,010 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,276 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, including 24 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy shelling targeted, among other places, Pavlivka, Koreniok, Sopych, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Luzhky, Mala Korchakivka, Topolia, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Obody, Yastrubshchyna, Baranivka, Mala Slobidka, Myropillia, Khotin, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Fotovyzh, Potapivka, Hirky, Stara Huta, Ulanove, Kindrativka and Zapsillia in the Sumy region, as well as Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Buda-Vorobivska, Khrinivka and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region. Airstrikes hit the settlements of Svesa, Paliivka and Pysarivka.

Ukraine's missile forces and artillery struck a Russian troop and equipment concentration area, a UAV control post and a command-and-observation post.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and shelled Ukrainian military positions and settlements 51 times.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled eight attacks. Russian invaders advanced toward the settlements of Ternova, Okhrimivka and Bochkove.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy made four attempts to improve its positions, including offensive operations toward Radkivka.

Defense Forces strike Tolyattikauchuk and Proton-Elektrotex plants

Attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defenses were repelled on the Lyman axis, where Russian invaders launched six assaults near Zarichne and toward Stavky, Dibrova and Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian forces launched four attacks near the settlement of Kryva Luka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 13 attacks were recorded. Russian invaders conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy launched 16 attacks, including attempts to advance near the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vasylivka and Molodetske, and toward Dobropillia, Krasnopodillia and Serhiivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces launched one attack toward the settlement of Zaporizke.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian forces made 13 attempts to advance near Dobropillia and Bilohiria and toward the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Huliaipilske and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy made one attempt to attack toward Novoiakovlivka.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian invaders conducted no assault operations.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the situation remained largely unchanged. No signs of the enemy forming offensive groupings were detected.

Photo: AFU General Staff