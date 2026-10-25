Russian Drone Strikes Five-Story Apartment Building In Vinnytsia, Six Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

Regional Governor Nataliia Zabolotna said that early this morning, Russia struck a five-story residential building in Vinnytsia with a drone. The impact caused structural damage between the second and third floors. Four apartments were completely destroyed, and cars parked nearby were damaged.

"Six people have been injured. One person has been hospitalized," Zabolotna said.

The massive attack also damaged critical and civilian infrastructure in the region, as well as private homes. All fires have been extinguished. Rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble. More than 60 emergency personnel and 14 units of equipment have been deployed at the site.

Russian attack leaves one district in Vinnytsia region without power

"A private nursing home for elderly people was also damaged. Fifteen residents were evacuated from the facility. An emergency service psychologist provided assistance to them," the regional administration added.

Photo credit: Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration