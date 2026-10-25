World's 1St Hydrogen Engine For Large Ships Cuts C02 Emissions By 95 Pct

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

OSAKA, Oct 25 (NNN-Kyodo) -- A Japanese marine engine manufacturer has developed what it says is the world's first hydrogen-fuelled engine for large commercial vessels, capable of cutting carbon dioxide emissions by more than 95 per cent compared with conventional heavy fuel oil engines, Kyodo News reported.

The engine by Japan Engine Corp was unveiled in early September and will be installed on a multipurpose ship to be built by Onomichi Dockyard Co, with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd expected to begin onboard demonstration testing in April 2028.

The engine adopts a high-pressure direct injection system to enable stable hydrogen combustion and implements safety measures such as double-walled piping for hydrogen supply lines, as the chemical element is prone to leakage and highly flammable.

In August last year, Japan Engine, based in Akashi in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture, also completed what it called the world's first complete commercial ammonia-fuelled engine.

While hopes are high for both hydrogen and ammonia to become next-generation fuels for large commercial vessels, challenges remain as the former faces the hurdles of high cost and slow adoption, and the latter requires stringent safety measures since it is toxic.

The International Maritime Organization has set a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and the Japanese government is supporting such efforts.

--NNN-KYODO