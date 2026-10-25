Israeli Troops Seize Hebron Homes; Hundreds of Families Displaced
(MENAFN) Israeli forces converted Palestinian homes into barracks and observation posts on Saturday, after expelling residents from the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron on the second day of a military operation there, an official Palestinian news agency reported.
Citing sources, the agency said troops commandeered houses in the Khallat Manna and Dahiyat al-Zaytoun districts of southern Hebron for use as barracks. Residents were also driven from homes in other neighborhoods, which were then used as observation posts, the sources said.
The latest evictions add to the displacement of hundreds of families since Friday, amid sweeping raids, road closures and tight limits on movement.
Near Bethlehem, Israeli forces blocked dirt roads leading to the town of Tuqu, the agency reported, citing Palestinian security sources. Troops fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinian vehicles using rough alternative routes. Continuing closures across Bethlehem and surrounding towns and villages have left residents relying on unpaved roads to travel between communities, the agency said.
Israeli forces sealed off Hebron and the nearby town of Halhul on Friday after two Palestinians attacked an Israeli checkpoint. According to Israeli figures, two Israeli soldiers were killed and three wounded, and Israeli forces killed both attackers.
The Israeli army said Friday the operation could last several days and would include house searches, interrogations and a hunt for weapons and “terrorist infrastructure.”
Violence has surged across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, with escalating military attacks and settler violence. Palestinians have been killed and detained, homes and other structures demolished, mosques and vehicles burned, farmland bulldozed and farmers blocked from their fields. Communities have been displaced, alongside illegal settlement expansion.
Citing sources, the agency said troops commandeered houses in the Khallat Manna and Dahiyat al-Zaytoun districts of southern Hebron for use as barracks. Residents were also driven from homes in other neighborhoods, which were then used as observation posts, the sources said.
The latest evictions add to the displacement of hundreds of families since Friday, amid sweeping raids, road closures and tight limits on movement.
Near Bethlehem, Israeli forces blocked dirt roads leading to the town of Tuqu, the agency reported, citing Palestinian security sources. Troops fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinian vehicles using rough alternative routes. Continuing closures across Bethlehem and surrounding towns and villages have left residents relying on unpaved roads to travel between communities, the agency said.
Israeli forces sealed off Hebron and the nearby town of Halhul on Friday after two Palestinians attacked an Israeli checkpoint. According to Israeli figures, two Israeli soldiers were killed and three wounded, and Israeli forces killed both attackers.
The Israeli army said Friday the operation could last several days and would include house searches, interrogations and a hunt for weapons and “terrorist infrastructure.”
Violence has surged across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, with escalating military attacks and settler violence. Palestinians have been killed and detained, homes and other structures demolished, mosques and vehicles burned, farmland bulldozed and farmers blocked from their fields. Communities have been displaced, alongside illegal settlement expansion.
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