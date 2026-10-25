Labour MP Demands Israel Sanctions as 2 Soldiers Die in Hebron
(MENAFN) A senior figure in Britain’s governing party on Saturday called on London to take the lead in punishing Israel over escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, demanding “full sanctions and (the) political isolation of Israel” from the UK.
John McDonnell, the Labour MP for Hayes & Harlington, issued the demand in a post on US social media platform X.
“As Netanyahu starts the process of turning the West Bank into a second Gaza our government has to act,” he wrote. “The message needs to go out that this extension of the genocide will not be tolerated.”
His warning followed reports that Israel had begun a campaign of collective punishment against Palestinians in the city of Hebron. The reported crackdown came after gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others near a checkpoint outside the city.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday, during an incursion into Hebron, that the army was preparing a large-scale offensive across the occupied West Bank. He said the operation would involve forcing Palestinians out of their neighborhoods and raiding homes.
McDonnell, 75, had already pressed the government for tougher action earlier this month. In an interview with a news agency, he urged ministers to go “beyond the limited sanctions” now in place and said a complete halt to arms sales was needed, citing what he described as genocide in Gaza.
“It’s important that they’ve introduced some sanctions against the Israeli settlements. It’s not far enough. What we need is overall sanctions, the end of trade,” he said.
John McDonnell, the Labour MP for Hayes & Harlington, issued the demand in a post on US social media platform X.
“As Netanyahu starts the process of turning the West Bank into a second Gaza our government has to act,” he wrote. “The message needs to go out that this extension of the genocide will not be tolerated.”
His warning followed reports that Israel had begun a campaign of collective punishment against Palestinians in the city of Hebron. The reported crackdown came after gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others near a checkpoint outside the city.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday, during an incursion into Hebron, that the army was preparing a large-scale offensive across the occupied West Bank. He said the operation would involve forcing Palestinians out of their neighborhoods and raiding homes.
McDonnell, 75, had already pressed the government for tougher action earlier this month. In an interview with a news agency, he urged ministers to go “beyond the limited sanctions” now in place and said a complete halt to arms sales was needed, citing what he described as genocide in Gaza.
“It’s important that they’ve introduced some sanctions against the Israeli settlements. It’s not far enough. What we need is overall sanctions, the end of trade,” he said.
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