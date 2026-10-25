PM Modi Pays Tribute To 'Great Figure' Bhai Parmanand Ahead Of 150Th Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhai Parmanand, recalling his contributions to India's struggle for independence, his association with the Arya Samaj and his role in the Ghadar movement.

He also urged the country's youth to learn mPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said

Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "The soil of India has given birth to many such great personalities who have left an indelible mark. One such great figure is Bhai Parmanand ji. In a few days, on November 4, we will celebrate his 150th birth anniversary."

Highlighting the influences that shaped Bhai Parmanand's life, PM Modi said his deep association with the Arya Samaj played a significant role in shaping his ideals and inspiring his work.

"In the very early 20th century, he travelled to South Africa for the work of Arya Samaj, where he also met revered Bapu. He also worked among the 'Girmitiya' community in Guyana, which was a significant centre for Arya Samaj at that time. During my own visit to Guyana, I had the privilege of visiting the Arya Samaj memorial," he added.

The Prime Minister said Bhai Parmanand had made significant contributions to the freedom movement and played an important role in inspiring other revolutionaries.

"Bhai Parmanand ji played a major role in the freedom movement. It is said that it was Bhai Parmanand ji who had persuaded Lala Har Dayal ji to go to America. He was also one of the founding members of the Ghadar Party. His influence on the struggle for independence was so profound that the British authorities sentenced him to 'Kala Pani'," PM Modi said.

Recalling the hardships endured by the freedom fighter, the Prime Minister also referred to his book, 'Aapbeeti: Kaale Paani Ki Kaaraavaas Kahaani', which documents his experiences during imprisonment. PM Modi said the book offered valuable insight into the sacrifices made by India's freedom fighters and encouraged people to read it to better understand the challenges they faced in their struggle against British rule.

"After completing his sentence, Bhai Parmanand ji turned his focus towards the field of education. You might be surprised to learn that he even taught Veer Bhagat Singh," he added.

PM Modi further noted that Bhai Parmanand remained associated with the Hindu Mahasabha for many years during the later part of his life.

"In other words, from his connection to Gandhiji to his time in Guyana, and from the Ghadar movement to the Andamans, his personality stands as a great source of inspiration. I offer my respectful homage to Bhai Parmanand ji. I urge the youth to learn about him and inspire others as well," he added.