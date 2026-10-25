How NCERT's New AI Module Will Teach Students Detect Deepfakes

NCERT has introduced a 20-hour module on computational thinking and AI for students in Classes 9 to 12. Developed with IITs, the activity-based programme explains how machines learn, how AI is used in everyday life and how to detect deepfakes.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a 20-hour introductory module on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for students in Classes 9 to 12. The module aims to help students understand how AI works, identify its limitations and use the technology responsibly in everyday life.

Developed in consultation with IIT Madras and IIT Jodhpur, the activity-based module introduces students to AI without requiring any prior knowledge of the subject.

The module covers the use of AI in everyday applications, how machines learn from examples, and how to identify deepfakes and misleading information. It also introduces students to the ethical questions surrounding AI, including data privacy, fairness and digital safety.

According to NCERT, the programme aims to develop critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills. It introduces computational thinking as a systematic way of approaching problems and finding solutions.

Students will explore the possibilities and limitations of AI through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation and reflection. The aim is to help them evaluate AI-generated information instead of accepting every answer or recommendation without checking its accuracy.

The module is designed to work in different school settings. Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, allowing students to participate even where access to technology is limited.

A key feature of the module is its emphasis on the ethical use of technology. Students will learn about the risks of sharing personal information, the spread of misinformation and the importance of checking AI-generated content.

NCERT said the programme seeks to develop informed, confident and responsible technology users. It also stresses that human judgement, creativity and ethical responsibility must remain central to learning, even as AI becomes more widely used.

The module therefore goes beyond explaining the technology. It encourages students to question the information they receive, understand how AI systems can make mistakes and consider the consequences of using such tools.

AI literacy is becoming an important part of school education as students increasingly encounter AI tools in learning, search and digital communication.

China has directed schools to introduce AI learning at different stages, from basic awareness in primary classes to practical projects in senior secondary school.

In the United States, federal initiatives have promoted AI literacy, critical thinking and teacher training, while education policies vary across states.

These efforts reflect a growing need to teach students not only how to use AI, but also how to recognise errors, protect personal information and make independent decisions. India's NCERT module addresses similar priorities.

(With inputs from agencies)