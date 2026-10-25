Gujarat Para Athletes Clinch Eight Medals At The 5Th Asian Para Games

Gujarat's Stellar Performance at the 5th Asian Para Games

Gujarat Athletes have brought immense pride to the state and the nation with their remarkable achievements at the 5th Asian Para Games, held in Japan's Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya. Their outstanding performances on the global stage have earned Gujarat a total of eight medals across various competitions, including one gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Anjanaben Rohit Bumbadiya from Sabarkantha has won a Gold in the women's 400m T47 para-athletics competition, completing it in an impressive 59.97 seconds. Tejalben Amarji Damor, also from Sabarkantha, has won two medals. She clinched the silver in the women's 400m T12 competition with an impressive finish of 57.60 seconds. Following that, she won a bronze in the women's 200m T12 competition, completing it in 25.23 seconds.

Individual Achievements and Government Support

Athletics and Table Tennis Success

Nimisha from Gandhinagar won a silver medal in the T47 long jump competition at the CSA Para Athletics, covering a distance of 5.37 metres. It is worth mentioning that, for her participation in the 2023 Asian Games, the state government provided her with financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, according to a press release. She was also given Rs 30 lakh for winning a gold in the long jump at the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel from Mehsana won a bronze medal in the women's singles Class 4–5 Para Table Tennis. A recipient of the Arjuna Award, she has previously represented India at the global level. The state government provided her with financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for her participation in the 2023 Asian Games and Rs 10 lakh for her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Additionally, she was given Rs 50 lakh by the state government for winning a medal at the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

Sonalben Manubhai Patel from Ahmedabad won a bronze medal in the women's singles Class 3 Para Table Tennis. She received financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for her participation in the 2023 Asian Games and Rs 10 lakh for her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rakesh Dhanjibhai Bhatt from Bhavnagar delivered an outstanding performance in Para Athletics, winning two bronze medals. He won bronze in both the men's 100m T37 competition, finishing in 11.50 seconds, and the 200m T37 competition, finishing in 23.64 seconds. He received financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for his participation in the 2023 Asian Games.

Commitment to Sports Development

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is actively promoting sports and athletes' all-round development. In Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government remains committed to continuously encouraging athletes. Gujarat's athletes' achievements at the 2026 Asian Para Games reflect their hard work, talent, and determination. Their success will inspire other Divyang athletes to pursue sports, demonstrate their capabilities and represent India globally.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)