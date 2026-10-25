Musk: Starlink Never Allowed for Drone Strikes, Ukraine at Risk
(MENAFN) Elon Musk declared Saturday that Starlink was never cleared for offensive drone strikes, pushing back as Ukraine leans heavily on satellite communications to stay in the fight in its multi-year war with Russia.
Writing on X, which is also owned by him, Musk accused Ukraine’s military of breaching the service’s terms of use. “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” he wrote.
Musk said SpaceX, the company that operates Starlink and where he serves as chair, shut down a loophole last week. He also drew a line between Starlink and Starshield, a military-grade network controlled by the US government.
Even so, he stressed the service remains vital to Kyiv. “Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine,” he said, warning that the front line would “collapse immediately” if it were switched off. He framed the remark as a factual assessment rather than a threat.
Soon afterward, US President Donald Trump told reporters he had discussed the Ukraine situation with Musk, but he declined to provide details.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Saturday that connection speeds had returned to previous levels after several days of poor performance, following high-level contacts, a state news agency reported. “We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h (nearly 250 miles per hour), and the connection is stable,” he said, underscoring how much troops, drone operators and military logistics depend on dependable communications.
Musk also asserted that SpaceX has done more than any other private company to support Ukraine’s defense. He criticized those who urge continued fighting without offering realistic solutions.
Writing on X, which is also owned by him, Musk accused Ukraine’s military of breaching the service’s terms of use. “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” he wrote.
Musk said SpaceX, the company that operates Starlink and where he serves as chair, shut down a loophole last week. He also drew a line between Starlink and Starshield, a military-grade network controlled by the US government.
Even so, he stressed the service remains vital to Kyiv. “Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine,” he said, warning that the front line would “collapse immediately” if it were switched off. He framed the remark as a factual assessment rather than a threat.
Soon afterward, US President Donald Trump told reporters he had discussed the Ukraine situation with Musk, but he declined to provide details.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Saturday that connection speeds had returned to previous levels after several days of poor performance, following high-level contacts, a state news agency reported. “We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h (nearly 250 miles per hour), and the connection is stable,” he said, underscoring how much troops, drone operators and military logistics depend on dependable communications.
Musk also asserted that SpaceX has done more than any other private company to support Ukraine’s defense. He criticized those who urge continued fighting without offering realistic solutions.
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