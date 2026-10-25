Lula, Bolsonaro Locked in Razor-Thin Race on Runoff Eve
(MENAFN) Brazil’s presidential runoff is shaping up as a razor-thin contest. A fresh poll shows Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva separated by just 1.4 percentage points, according to a national newspaper.
Both candidates staged final campaign rallies Saturday and rushed to rally supporters in major cities, hoping to lock in their bases before polling stations open Sunday.
The survey released Saturday gives Sen. Bolsonaro 50.7% support against 49.3% for Lula, underscoring how tightly the race is poised heading into the vote.
Lula supporters began assembling in Sao Paulo around noon for his closing event, a national broadcaster reported. He was due to arrive after 4 pm local time (1900GMT), following an earlier rally in Rio de Janeiro.
Bolsonaro, for his part, courted voters in Rio’s Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, in the city’s southwestern zone, the same broadcaster said.
The runoff pits Lula, who is seeking another term after returning to the presidency in 2023, against Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Latin America is following the outcome closely, given Brazil’s regional influence and its standing as the continent’s largest economy.
Both candidates staged final campaign rallies Saturday and rushed to rally supporters in major cities, hoping to lock in their bases before polling stations open Sunday.
The survey released Saturday gives Sen. Bolsonaro 50.7% support against 49.3% for Lula, underscoring how tightly the race is poised heading into the vote.
Lula supporters began assembling in Sao Paulo around noon for his closing event, a national broadcaster reported. He was due to arrive after 4 pm local time (1900GMT), following an earlier rally in Rio de Janeiro.
Bolsonaro, for his part, courted voters in Rio’s Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, in the city’s southwestern zone, the same broadcaster said.
The runoff pits Lula, who is seeking another term after returning to the presidency in 2023, against Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Latin America is following the outcome closely, given Brazil’s regional influence and its standing as the continent’s largest economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment