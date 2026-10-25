Bulgaria Votes: 6.5M Voters, Yotova Leads at 44.5 Percent Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) Bulgarians head to the polls on Sunday for the first round of a presidential election held against a backdrop of regional insecurity, climbing energy bills and an uncertain economy. Some 6.5 million registered voters are eligible to cast ballots.
Campaigning has been dominated by mounting tension in the Black Sea, where drone strikes and attacks involving commercial ships have sharpened security fears. Surging energy costs and inflation have also pushed their way onto the agenda, hitting rural households hardest as living expenses climb.
Twenty-seven candidates are on the ballot, but surveys suggest none will clear the majority threshold needed for an outright first-round victory.
Incumbent Iliana Yotova holds a commanding lead with 44.5% support, according to an Alpha Research poll released by a national news agency. Former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov trails at 26.1%. Kostadin Kostadinov, head of the nationalist Vuzrazhdane party, is projected to take third place with 10.5%.
Yotova, a onetime member of the European Parliament, became president in January after Rumen Radev resigned to pursue a role in parliamentary politics. She had served as vice president through both of Radev’s presidential terms. Her bid has the backing of the governing Progressive Bulgaria party, which Radev leads. The party won a parliamentary majority in April’s general election, clearing the way for Radev to take office as prime minister in May.
Gyurov, a former deputy governor of Bulgaria’s central bank, is supported by opposition parties.
Runoff likely on Nov. 1
To win in the first round, a candidate must collect more than 50% of valid votes, and turnout must exceed 50% of registered voters. If either condition is missed, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Polls point to turnout that could fall below 40%, making a second round all but certain.
Polling stations open at 7 am local time and close at 8 pm, the Central Election Commission said. Voting will be extended to 9 pm if people are still queueing outside at closing time. Results are due within three days of the vote.
Campaigning has been dominated by mounting tension in the Black Sea, where drone strikes and attacks involving commercial ships have sharpened security fears. Surging energy costs and inflation have also pushed their way onto the agenda, hitting rural households hardest as living expenses climb.
Twenty-seven candidates are on the ballot, but surveys suggest none will clear the majority threshold needed for an outright first-round victory.
Incumbent Iliana Yotova holds a commanding lead with 44.5% support, according to an Alpha Research poll released by a national news agency. Former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov trails at 26.1%. Kostadin Kostadinov, head of the nationalist Vuzrazhdane party, is projected to take third place with 10.5%.
Yotova, a onetime member of the European Parliament, became president in January after Rumen Radev resigned to pursue a role in parliamentary politics. She had served as vice president through both of Radev’s presidential terms. Her bid has the backing of the governing Progressive Bulgaria party, which Radev leads. The party won a parliamentary majority in April’s general election, clearing the way for Radev to take office as prime minister in May.
Gyurov, a former deputy governor of Bulgaria’s central bank, is supported by opposition parties.
Runoff likely on Nov. 1
To win in the first round, a candidate must collect more than 50% of valid votes, and turnout must exceed 50% of registered voters. If either condition is missed, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Polls point to turnout that could fall below 40%, making a second round all but certain.
Polling stations open at 7 am local time and close at 8 pm, the Central Election Commission said. Voting will be extended to 9 pm if people are still queueing outside at closing time. Results are due within three days of the vote.
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