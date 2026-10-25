Tarishi Suhalka Wins 'Industry Impact Award' At Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tarishi Suhalka, Director at AIM-DELTA Group, has been awarded the Industry Impact Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards (E3) on October 25, 2026, recognising her extraordinary career across entrepreneurship, investment and international M&A, and her rapid rise in a traditionally male-dominated industry.Now in her early 30s, Suhalka has established herself as one of the most dynamic young leaders in international M&A and investment. Her career began unusually early, while she was still completing her bachelor's, when she became Dell Technologies' first Brand Ambassador in India, leading teams and strategic initiatives that generated significant commercial outcomes during the country's Digital India transformation. She later moved to Germany, developing international expansion and delivery strategies with leading Fortune 50 companies across Europe and emerging markets.Reflecting on the recognition, Suhalka shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because 'Global' and 'Impact' are two ideas that are very close to my heart. My career has taken me across India, Europe and now the United States, and each market has reinforced the value of thinking beyond borders and building for long-term impact. One of the most important lessons of my career is that where you start can shape your direction, but it does not have to define your future. This award reflects the power of believing in what is possible, even when the path ahead is not yet carved. I have spent my career pushing into spaces where few like me have gone before, and to have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."She joined AIM-DELTA Group as Director, becoming a key decision-maker in identifying acquisitions, evaluating investments and shaping portfolio strategy. She has helped build AIM-DELTA's hospitality platform from the ground up, driving the acquisition and consolidation of numerous hotels and leisure parks into a nine-figure portfolio serving approximately two million customers annually. In 2026, Suhalka is taking that experience to the United States, where she is acquiring real-estate-backed and service businesses through new ventures in which she is a shareholder and key decision-maker. Her expertise has also earned recognition through Forbes Business Council, where she contributes to the global business community with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, investment and business growth.Speaking on what the Industry Impact Award represents, Suhalka added, "To me, true impact goes beyond the businesses we build, the deals we close or the titles we hold. It is about having the courage to forge your own path, the vision to create something that outlasts you, and the commitment to open doors for others along the way. My ambition is to build businesses and platforms that create lasting value, empower people and generate opportunities across borders. I am deeply honoured to receive the Industry Impact Award. For me, this recognition is both a celebration of what has been built and an inspiration to continue creating businesses, platforms and opportunities that generate lasting value and meaningful impact.”What makes Suhalka exceptional is the remarkable scale and speed of her achievements: from becoming a technology brand ambassador, to helping build a nine-figure hospitality platform through acquisitions at such a young age. She is not simply breaking into M&A; she is establishing herself as part of a new generation of female leaders shaping ownership, investment and growth, and creating lasting value across international markets.With a career spanning entrepreneurship, investment and international M&A, a seat on Forbes Business Council, and a track record of building a nine-figure hospitality platform, Tarishi Suhalka stands as one of the most impactful and ambitious business leaders of her generation. Her win at IMA (E3) 2026 celebrates both her extraordinary achievements to date and her ongoing mission to shape ownership, investment and growth across international markets.

Paul Hebert

Influencer Magazine UK

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Tarishi Suhalka Wins 'Industry Impact Award' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 News Provided By Influencer Magazine UK October 25, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional



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