Youth Linking Traditional Crops With New Opportunities: PM Modi On Northeast's Millet Revival

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the revival of millet cultivation in parts of the Northeast, praising local communities and farmers for reconnecting with traditional crops and creating new economic opportunities through innovative millet-based products.

Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi recalled the global response to India's initiative to mark 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets'. He said the initiative had helped people recognise the cultural significance of millets, known as 'Shree Anna', and encouraged renewed interest in their cultivation and consumption.

"You may recall that, at India's call, 2023 was celebrated as the 'International Year of Millets.' It received a very positive response globally. Through this initiative, people discovered how deeply the superfood 'Shree Anna', i.e. millets, are rooted in our own culture. In the Northeast, too, there has long been a rich tradition of millet cultivation; however, over time, people had begun to drift away from it. Now, that situation is changing," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting an example from Meghalaya, PM Modi spoke about Khanduli village in the West Jaintia Hills district, where millets have traditionally been an important part of the local food culture. He said that despite the crop's long-standing significance in the region, the number of farmers cultivating millets had declined over time.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister highlighted the efforts of two women friends from the village who took the initiative to develop new products using millets. Instead of limiting the grains to traditional uses, they explored ways to add value to them and expand their appeal among consumers.

"Lending value addition to these grains, they developed items such as cookies, cakes, and muffins, as well as baby food. This led to an increase in the sales of millet-based products and a subsequent rise in the demand for millets themselves," he said.

PM Modi noted that the growing popularity of these products had helped generate greater demand for millets, encouraging farmers to resume cultivation. He said such initiatives demonstrated how innovation and entrepreneurship could support traditional agricultural practices while creating new livelihood opportunities for rural communities.

"In the village of Sadolpara, located in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, some new initiatives are underway. A local farmer there, Chekjing Sangma, recognising the importance of millets, has started cultivating them using modern methods. This has not only increased his income but has also fostered greater awareness within the village," PM Modi said.

He further spoke about Kezoma village in Nagaland's Kohima district, where millet cultivation had stopped for more than a decade.

"As a result, an entire generation grew up unfamiliar with this traditional crop. Imagine... a crop once grown by their own grandparents was being forgotten by the villagers themselves," he said.

"In 2024, the local community resumed the cultivation of millets, and in 2025, Kezoma celebrated its first-ever millet festival. Now, there is a rapidly growing demand for products made from millets in this region as well," he added.

Emphasising the broader significance of these developments, the Prime Minister said the initiatives in Meghalaya and Nagaland showed how traditional crops could be linked with modern opportunities to improve rural livelihoods.

"Examples related to millet cultivation carry a significant message. These examples demonstrate how our youth are linking traditional crops with new opportunities, and how our villages are advancing on the path to prosperity while preserving their heritage," PM Modi said.