Rashmika Mandanna Broke Down Over Vijay Deverakonda's 'Attitude' On Koffee With Karan 9? Reddit Post Claims

A now-viral Reddit post claims that Rashmika Mandanna allegedly broke down while filming her Koffee With Karan episode with Vijay Deverakonda over his alleged 'attitude and behaviour'.

Film stars usually make a lot of preparations before announcing a divorce. They usually start by unfollowing each other on Instagram and other social media platforms. Many celebrities have done this exact same thing right before their breakups in the past. Fans always keep a close watch on who unfollows whom to guess what is happening in their personal lives.

A similar incident has happened right now. Netizens have started a huge rumour on social media about this newlywed couple who got married just last year. People are saying their wedding mehndi has not even faded yet.

You might wonder what caused this sudden buzz. Vijay Deverakonda simply unfollowed his wife Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. All these speculations started to gain momentum after the couple appeared on KWK 9. A few comments made by Vijay did not sit well with the fans. Many called him a 'red flag' while others called him out for 'humiliating' Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently not following anyone on Instagram. He has even unfollowed his wife Rashmika Mandanna's account. Vijay's following count shows a big zero right now. This sudden move has planted a seed of doubt in the minds of his hardcore fans.

The actor also revealed on the show that he asked Rashmika to ask him '100 times' to marry her. He allegedly made insensitive remarks about the rings he got her, saying that it was 'his style'.

Now, adding fuel to the fire, a viral Reddit post claims that crew members present during the shooting of Koffee With Karan revealed that Rashmika broke down over Vijay's alleged attitude and behaviour on the show. According to the post, Karan had to halt the shoot for an hour, during which Vijay reportedly consoled his wife.

There has been no official confirmation or evidence from Karan Johar, the production team, or either actor to substantiate claims that the shoot was halted or that Rashmika broke down on set. For now, the claims remain unverified social media speculation.