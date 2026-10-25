Malaysia, UAE Discuss West Asia Situation, UN Secretary-General Nomination

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (NNN) -- Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) exchanged views on current global developments, particularly the ongoing situation in the West Asia region, according to a post by Malaysia's Foreign Ministry on the social media platform X on Sunday.

The ministry said the discussion took place on Friday during a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ongoing situation in West Asia remains a primary focus of the international community, the posting added.

The Ministry also said Mohamad had extended his heartfelt congratulations to the UAE on the nomination of Ms Lana Nusseibeh as a candidate for the position of United Nations (UN) secretary-general.

Turkiye's national news agency, Anadolu Ajansi, recently reported that Nusseibeh, the UAE's Minister of State and envoy to the UN and the European Union (EU), had announced her candidacy following her formal nomination by the UAE.

Current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to complete his second term on Dec 31.

--NNN