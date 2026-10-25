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Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hits Japan

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hits Japan


Date: 2026-10-25 03:05:48

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has been recorded in Japan's Ogasawara Islands.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occurred approximately 1,000 kilometers from Tokyo, and there is no tsunami threat.

The Ogasawara Islands are located about 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyo and have a total population of approximately 2,500.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

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