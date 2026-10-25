Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,850 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,447 (+3) Russian tanks, 25,605 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 51,614 (+49) artillery systems, 2,237 (+5) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,725 (+3) air defense systems, 449 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,017 (+6) ground robotic systems, 580,802 (+1,738) operational-tactical drones, 5,138 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 166,918 (+417) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,856 (+4) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.