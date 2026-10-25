Air Defense Neutralizes 119 Of 153 Drones Russia Launched At Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Overnight on October 25, from 18:00 on October 24, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 153 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones (92 of them jet-powered), S8000 Banderol/Dan-T, Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones, launched from Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Millerovo in Russia, as well as the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk and the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, from Hvardiiske.

Russian drones attack farm in Sumy region, one killed, four injured

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 119 enemy UAVs, including Shahed drones (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of UAVs. Nine attack UAVs remained in the air, with combat operations ongoing.

Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at nine locations.