Bulgaria Prepares for Presidential Vote Amid Security, Economic Pressures
(MENAFN) Bulgaria is set to begin its presidential election on Sunday, with approximately 6.5 million registered voters eligible to participate as regional security risks, higher energy costs, and economic instability shape the campaign.
Concerns over mounting tensions in the Black Sea have featured prominently in the electoral debate, following attacks involving drones and commercial vessels that have raised questions about regional security.
Inflation and increasing energy expenses have also become central campaign issues, particularly among rural communities facing mounting pressure from the rising cost of living.
Twenty-seven candidates are contesting the presidency, but opinion polls indicate that no contender is expected to obtain the majority needed to secure victory in the opening round.
President Iliana Yotova leads the field with 44.5% support, while former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stands at 26.1%, according to a survey conducted by Alpha Research. Kostadin Kostadinov, who heads the nationalist Vuzrazhdane party, ranks third in the poll with 10.5%.
Yotova, who previously served as a member of the European Parliament, took office in January after Rumen Radev resigned from the presidency to pursue a role in parliamentary politics.
She previously served as vice president throughout Radev's two presidential terms. Her current bid is supported by the ruling Progressive Bulgaria party, which Radev leads.
Progressive Bulgaria obtained a parliamentary majority in the April general elections, enabling Radev to assume the position of prime minister in May.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have rallied behind Gyurov, who previously held the position of deputy governor at Bulgaria's central bank.
Concerns over mounting tensions in the Black Sea have featured prominently in the electoral debate, following attacks involving drones and commercial vessels that have raised questions about regional security.
Inflation and increasing energy expenses have also become central campaign issues, particularly among rural communities facing mounting pressure from the rising cost of living.
Twenty-seven candidates are contesting the presidency, but opinion polls indicate that no contender is expected to obtain the majority needed to secure victory in the opening round.
President Iliana Yotova leads the field with 44.5% support, while former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stands at 26.1%, according to a survey conducted by Alpha Research. Kostadin Kostadinov, who heads the nationalist Vuzrazhdane party, ranks third in the poll with 10.5%.
Yotova, who previously served as a member of the European Parliament, took office in January after Rumen Radev resigned from the presidency to pursue a role in parliamentary politics.
She previously served as vice president throughout Radev's two presidential terms. Her current bid is supported by the ruling Progressive Bulgaria party, which Radev leads.
Progressive Bulgaria obtained a parliamentary majority in the April general elections, enabling Radev to assume the position of prime minister in May.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have rallied behind Gyurov, who previously held the position of deputy governor at Bulgaria's central bank.
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