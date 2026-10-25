Trump Says He Must Halt Killing Iranian Leaders to Identify Negotiating Partners
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he needs to stop killing Iranian leaders to establish who Washington is negotiating with, while again insisting that Tehran must never acquire nuclear weapons.
“I gotta stop” killing Iranian leaders, Trump told a campaign rally in Georgia, “because I gotta figure out who the hell we're negotiating with.”
He claimed that Iran had lost much of its military capacity and leadership, declaring: “They don't have any airplanes, no ships, no anything, no leaders. Level one leader is gone, level two leader is gone,” as he reiterated his account of US attacks against the country's armed forces and senior officials.
Trump also defended his decision in 2018 to withdraw the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, negotiated during the administration of former President Barack Obama. He argued that abandoning the agreement had been necessary to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
“I terminated one of the worst deals ever made, Barack Hussein Obama's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or as some people call it, the Iran nuclear deal, which was a road to a nuclear weapon for Iran. I terminated it, luckily, just in time,” he said.
Trump further claimed that US military operations had destroyed Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities.
“We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury,” he said, referring to military campaigns conducted in 2025 and between February and May of this year.
“We defeated them militarily, financially, and otherwise. We have to make sure that they never, ever have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.
“I gotta stop” killing Iranian leaders, Trump told a campaign rally in Georgia, “because I gotta figure out who the hell we're negotiating with.”
He claimed that Iran had lost much of its military capacity and leadership, declaring: “They don't have any airplanes, no ships, no anything, no leaders. Level one leader is gone, level two leader is gone,” as he reiterated his account of US attacks against the country's armed forces and senior officials.
Trump also defended his decision in 2018 to withdraw the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, negotiated during the administration of former President Barack Obama. He argued that abandoning the agreement had been necessary to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
“I terminated one of the worst deals ever made, Barack Hussein Obama's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or as some people call it, the Iran nuclear deal, which was a road to a nuclear weapon for Iran. I terminated it, luckily, just in time,” he said.
Trump further claimed that US military operations had destroyed Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities.
“We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury,” he said, referring to military campaigns conducted in 2025 and between February and May of this year.
“We defeated them militarily, financially, and otherwise. We have to make sure that they never, ever have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment