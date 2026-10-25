Final Bridge Of Dubai's World Trade Centre Roundabout Project To Open This Friday

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Drivers navigating one of Dubai's busiest hubs are set for a major relief this weekend as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) prepares to open the final piece of its ambitious infrastructure transformation.

On Friday, 30 October 2026, the last bridge of the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project will officially open to traffic. The 1,000-metre, two-lane structure is designed to handle roughly 3,000 vehicles per hour, streamlining movement for motorists traveling directly from Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street.

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Once operational, the new bridge will drastically ease congestion at the vital corridor, slashing commute times between Al Majlis Street and 2nd December Street from six minutes down to just one minute.

The milestone marks the full completion of all major construction under the Dh 696 million World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project. In total, the project features five newly built bridges spanning a combined length of 5,000 metres.

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