Anil Kapoor Starts His Sunday With A Run: Can't Complain About A Morning Like This

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is an epitome of fitness even at the age of 69, and the reason is evident- a clean diet and a regular fitness regimen.

Giving another motivational glimpse of his workout, Anil took to his official handle on social media and uploaded a video of himself starting his Sunday with a morning run.

In the video, the 'Animal' actor was seen appreciating his trainer for constantly pushing him.

Anil said while running, "I shot till 1 last night, and I thought I would not be able to run today, but you pushed me."

Expressing his gratitude to his trainer, he added, "Thank you, thank you for pushing me."

"Can't complain about a morning like this (sic)," the caption on the post read.

Applauding the 'Alpha' actor for his discipline, one of the netizens shared in the comment section, "In the last 6 years I'm confused if this is a 6 year old video or the latest. Time is frozen for Anil".

"An insipiration to all ages @anilskapoor," penned another one.

The third comment on the post read, "Seeing you has awakened a hope for life within me. thankyou Anil ji".

Anil keeps on treating the gym enthusiasts with such inspiring videos on a regular basis.

In September, he decided to reflect on his fitness journey. Anil revealed that he had not captured himself running like this in four years.

The 'Mr India' actor added that his journey for better health has moved forward despite a change in pace and shape.

He uploaded a clip of himself from the track on his IG, running as fast as he could.

Looking back on his fitness journey, he shared the caption,“Four years since I last recorded a run like this. The journey never really stopped just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward. Progress isn't always about how fast you go. Sometimes, it's simply about continuing.”