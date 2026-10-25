Odisha Vigilance Arrests Forest Department Officer In Rs 2.60 Crore Scam

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) In a major crackdown against corruption, Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested another senior clerk of the State Forest Department for embezzling government funds amounting to over Rs 2.60 crore.

The accused was identified as Babulu Suna, Senior Assistant-cum-In-Charge, Establishment Section, Office of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sunabeda Wildlife Division, Nuapada in Odisha.

The accused allegedly embezzled government funds of over Rs 2.60 crore since 2023 by creating false bills under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) and Revised Assured Career Progression (RACP) schemes.

According to Odisha Vigilance, a detailed verification and subsequent investigation revealed that Suna allegedly misappropriated government funds by creating fraudulent arrear bills under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) and Revised Assured Career Progression (RACP) schemes.

"The fraudulent bills were processed using the credentials and identities of former, retired, and deceased employees of the Sunabeda Wildlife Division to siphon off public funds into private bank accounts of his family members (spouse, brother, sister, and two close associates)," Odisha Vigilance said in a statement on Sunday.

The investigation further revealed that the accused allegedly manipulated official records to secure periodic salary increments beyond his legitimate entitlement.

He also generated excess monthly salary bills over a sustained period, wrongfully drawing more than Rs 10.58 lakh. The total amount allegedly misappropriated by Suna was assessed at Rs 2,60,21,306.

In this connection, two cases (24/26 and 25/26) have been registered at the Koraput Vigilance Police Station against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused Suna, who had allegedly been absconding for the past six months, was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance from his hideout in Balangir on Saturday night.

He is being produced before the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna.

It is worth noting that on October 18, the vigilance arrested a senior clerk of the Forest Department and two of his associates in Dhenkanal district on charges of misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 65,90,773 over a period spanning 2016 to 2026.